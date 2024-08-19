Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brady by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 447,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Company Profile

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

