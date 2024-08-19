Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $953.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $8.05.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

