BMO Capital Markets Increases Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASTL has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

