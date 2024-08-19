BMO Capital Markets Increases Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ASTL has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.