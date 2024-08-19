Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,533,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. 2,552,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,037. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

