BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.26

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 42577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.