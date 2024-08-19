BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.26

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 42577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

