BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.54. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

