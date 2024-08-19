BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89.

Get BlackRock High Yield ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.