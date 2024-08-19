Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

