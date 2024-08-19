Bittensor (TAO) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $46.73 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $279.08 or 0.00476223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,232,191 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,232,191. The last known price of Bittensor is 280.65255309 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $58,264,664.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

