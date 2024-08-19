Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $6.66 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $337.42 or 0.00571265 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.66 billion and $3.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,064.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,749,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.