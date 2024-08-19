Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 397,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 344,920 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Recommended Stories

