BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.09.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.