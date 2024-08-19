Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

BTEAF stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

