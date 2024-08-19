Benchmark Raises Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Price Target to $11.00

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ICG stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.79. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.