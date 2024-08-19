Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,104.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,104 ($39.63) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($39.58), with a volume of 194015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,026 ($38.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Bellway Stock Performance

About Bellway

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,703.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,689.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

