Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,104.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,104 ($39.63) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($39.58), with a volume of 194015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,026 ($38.64).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
