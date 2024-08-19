Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. 72,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 123,092 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

