Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 6,211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,743.1 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $89.98 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.