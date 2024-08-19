Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 6,211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,743.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $89.98 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

