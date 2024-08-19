Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,197,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 1,380,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,987.0 days.

Basic-Fit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

