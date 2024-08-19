Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 830,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,024. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

