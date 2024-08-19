Barclays Trims Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Target Price to C$13.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.33.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$14.42 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

