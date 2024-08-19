Bank of America Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $160.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.79.

SNOW opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

