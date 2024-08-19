Bank of America Trims Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Target Price to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

CCAP stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

