Ballswap Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $238,972.70 and approximately $8.34 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.

BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

Buying and Selling Ballswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

