Balancer (BAL) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $115.23 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,566,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,333,324 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

