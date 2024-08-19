Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

BMI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.98. The stock had a trading volume of 171,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,601. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

