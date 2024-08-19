Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.