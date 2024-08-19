Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE:BW opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

