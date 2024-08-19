BABB (BAX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.34 Million

BABB (BAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BABB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $13,124.06 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BABB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BABB Token Profile

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,680,946,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BABB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.