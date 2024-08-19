B. Riley Raises UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $22.50

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $18.50 to $22.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush raised their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.