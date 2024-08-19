Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Avista alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avista

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $38.72. 105,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.46. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.