Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $91.84. 131,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

