Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 348,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

