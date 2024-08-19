Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avangrid
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid
Avangrid Price Performance
AGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 348,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avangrid
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.