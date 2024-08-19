Avalanche Price Hits $21.10 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $21.10 or 0.00035616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and approximately $165.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,701,367 coins and its circulating supply is 395,372,306 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

