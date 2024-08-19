Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.94 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $20.88 or 0.00035634 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.26 billion and approximately $159.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,701,367 coins and its circulating supply is 395,364,352 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

