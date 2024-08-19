Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.69

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 101968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
