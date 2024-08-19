Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,863,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

