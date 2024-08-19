ATB Capital Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.0 %

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.