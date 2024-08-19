AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
