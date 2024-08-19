AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.