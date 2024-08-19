Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.68

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.68 and last traded at $189.57, with a volume of 116898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Assurant Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.