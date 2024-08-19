Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,884,687.39 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $230.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.