ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.88

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 577114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,420.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.