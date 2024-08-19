Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,226. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
