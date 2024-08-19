Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ARMP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

