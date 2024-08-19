Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of ARMP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
