Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,997 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 312,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

