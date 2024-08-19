ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC stock remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

