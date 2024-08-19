ArbDoge AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.77 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,257,094.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

