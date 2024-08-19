Apu Apustaja (APU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.61 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $70.76 million and $7.61 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00020108 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,660,957.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars.

