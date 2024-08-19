Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.12. 444,331 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

