Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $607.21. 959,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.