Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75,422 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.65. 3,871,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

