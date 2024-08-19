Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

